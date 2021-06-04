Hard to stay cool with record heat

We’re sweating our way through this early-June heat wave and it’s not quite over. Temps will be even a little hotter today, near 110 with some hot southerly breezes. The winds will increase over the weekend and eventually turn cooler as some relief slides into the west, but it will take a few days. Pace yourself outdoors and keep plenty of water with you when you leave the house. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has double-digits next week, but for how long?