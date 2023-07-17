LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A summer storm struck the Las Vegas valley Monday, resulting in winds, rain, and in some cases, hail.

The hail, captured on Interstate 515 and College Drive, starkly contrasts the triple-digit temps that have hammered the Las Vegas valley for the majority of the day.

Just before 4:30 p.m., several cells passed over downtown Henderson. The rain continued coming down in the area, albeit not as strongly as before. The juxtaposition between 75-degree temperatures reported in Henderson versus 114 on the Las Vegas Strip demonstrates where the rain was most prevalent.

In the northeast part of the Las Vegas valley, some heavy rains were reported and captured by viewers’ cameras. Lightning strikes were reported near Nellis Air Force Base.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Monday evening in the Las Vegas valley with temperatures expected to dip to 90 degrees.