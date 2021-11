Clouds mixed with sunshine and gusty south winds pushing us around this Tuesday. The strong gusty winds are all blowing in with another Pacific storm hitting the west today. There were some early morning snow flurries up at Lee Canyon and some very light sprinkles being pulled from the clouds as the limited moisture was passing through southern Nevada. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says we’ll have to put up with the winds for the day, but you can leave the umbrella at home.