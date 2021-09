Heavy smoky grey air is hanging over the valley to start our Tuesday with an Air Quality Advisory in place for the day. Those with breathing issues should avoid being outdoors as much as possible until it clears. We’re counting on stronger southwest winds through the afternoon to help lift most of the murky mess out of southern Nevada skies by dinnertime. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the wind speeds to plan for today and the cooler temps for the rest of the week.