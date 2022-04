Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon, but the breezy southwest winds will only get stronger through the morning into the afternoon. Gusts could reach 40 mph later today into this evening picking up dust and putting other hazards in the air. Wind directions will turn to out of the cooler northwest overnight, and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the timing of winds for your weekend as we finish April and head into pre-summer May.