Some clouds are passing through our skies before the wind starts cranking today. The clouds and eventually the north winds are all associated with a disturbance moving through the Great Basin bringing a little snow and rain and lots of strong gusty winds that could be damaging by tonight. Wind Advisories have been issued for all of southern Nevada today. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the timing of just how long the winds will last into your playtime for the weekend.