Gusty winds on deck for Las Vegas valley Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Batten down the hatches and secure your trampolines because Thursday will be a bit blustery. A wind advisory will go into effect for our area at 11 a.m. and last through 8 p.m.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says winds will peak in the late morning and afternoon. There is a possibility dust could be kicked up, providing for some haze and a potential dust advisory.

Gusts ranging from 35-45+ mph are expected for areas on the edge of town, including Mountain’s Edge, Summerlin, Henderson, Anthem, Seven Hills, Centennial Hills and Southern Highlands.

The inner portions of town, including McCarran, Paradise, Spring Valley, east Las Vegas, Desert Shores and North Las Vegas could see gusts up to 25-35+ mph.

Those up in the mountains will experience the strongest gusts, 45-50+ mph. Red Rock could see these numbers, too.

We recommend bringing your outdoor furniture indoors and securing trampolines in preparation.