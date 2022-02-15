Gusty winds & maybe some rain

Gusty southwest winds will pick up speed through the day and not only be annoying, but dangerous at times. Areas of suspended dust are already creating hazy skies and there’s more to come, along with trash blowing around on the roads, and other typical issues we have with high winds here. Clouds have cleared early, but they will be back and could bring some showers later today into tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast also has the slightly cooler temps returning for at least a few days.