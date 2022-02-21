Gusty winds kick up dust all over the region today. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, February 21st

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Wind Advisories issued for today as some neighborhoods approached gusts up to 50 mph. Dust from the dry lake beds to the south enveloped the region as air quality deteriorated due to winds and dust. We’re tracking another wave of moisture tomorrow that has the potential to bring slight shower chances to the region later Tuesday through Wednesday. Any precip that does fall to the ground will have the potential to change over to snow flakes or a rain-snow mix. Expect COLDER temps to follow as highs will remain near 15 degrees below normal for a few days.