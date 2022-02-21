Gusty winds for the holiday

It’s a windy Monday and flags are flying at full attention on this President’s Day. Gusty southwest winds are blowing ahead of a very chilly Pacific storm on the way to the desert this week. Overnight clouds have cleared now so we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine today, but the winds are not disappearing. They will likely gust to 40 mph or so in the valley, with higher winds south of Las Vegas. Then temps take a dive by midweek. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has all the numbers for your holiday Monday and the week ahead.