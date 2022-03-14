Mostly sunny and partly breezy to get the work week started.

We’re going for a high of 72 this afternoon, just like we did on Sunday. There will be northeasterly breezes to 15mph at times today.

The warmest of the next 8 days will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when many neighborhoods will hit 80. Officially we’re forecasting 79 for the high.

The normal high for this time of year is 71.

There will be a few more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday from a strong system moving onshore from the Pacific ocean, although high pressure will still be in control over the desert southwest until late this weekend when another round of strong wind will blow temps back to around 70.

Thursday’s high dips to 73 before bouncing back to 76 Friday and 78 Saturday before the wind blows into town.