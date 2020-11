Starting the day with clear blue skies and cool north breezes. Those chilly north winds will calm down more this afternoon and we'll keep the sunshine, as highs reach the normal low-60s. The seasonal temps will last through tomorrow and then another breezy and cooler system slides into the desert southwest to drop temps even more for Thanksgiving Thursday. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the cool numbers as you turn on the stove and oven for the holiday meal.