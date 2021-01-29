Grab the umbrella!

Cloudy skies so far, with rain showers moving into southern Nevada today and blowing snow in our mountains. The giant winter storm stalled in California is now making a move into the desert and we have another chance to pick up some more needed rainfall in the desert and also add to our snow totals in the higher elevations through the afternoon. This system will be a faster one than earlier in the week and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has what you can expect as you make plans for the weekend.