The winds have finally calmed down, but temps are still cool to start the day with milder 70s by the afternoon. We will be on a warming trend as we head through our last days of October. Temps will make it back to the 80s for the weekend so trick-or-treating will be eerily easy. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a warm start to November and says you’ll be smart to keep the short sleeves around for a while.