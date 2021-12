Another chilly start to the day and we’re seeing the high clouds sliding into our skies ahead of a potent late-fall storm hitting the west today and tomorrow. Today, you need warm coats, but tomorrow find the umbrella and the rain jackets. We’re expecting strong gusty winds, valley rain, and snowy travel in the mountains Tuesday so plan ahead. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has all of the warnings and advisories you need to be aware of to stay dry and safe.