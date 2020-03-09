Rain is coming, get ready for a wet week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cloudy skies are starting off the week and rain is on its way to the Las Vegas valley.

The rain is expected to start around noon on Tuesday and it could shape up to be the wettest week of the season. A large Pacific storm off the coast of Southern California is headed toward Southern Nevada. It is expected to rain consistently until Wednesday afternoon. Flash flooding could occur in Death Valley and possibly other places.

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday with some scattered showers.

Sherry Swensk’s #WeatherNOW forecast has the timing and the totals expected.