There’s more moisture in the air today being pushed into southern Nevada from overnight showers in neighboring Arizona. Those showers will keep sliding east today so our skies will stay sunny, but also increasingly hazy into tonight and Tuesday with more wildfire returning. Breezy to gusty southwest winds will set up tomorrow, too ahead of a cold front moving into the west. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a little taste of fall arriving this week, but it may not stay too long.