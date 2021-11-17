Get ready for a chilly morning start. Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 17th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Cooler than yesterday as temps barely reached 70 degrees for some. Gusty winds also picked up for areas to the north and down the river to Laughlin. Thursday highs should remain cool and only a few degrees above our 66 degree normal for this time in November. More clouds as we head into the weekend from another system impacting the west coast, but all eyes are on next week and holiday travel. Expect a cut-off low to migrate into the SW and bring cooler temps and slight shower chances for some areas. Rain chances still remain slim for Las Vegas.