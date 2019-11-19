Get prepared for wet, cold weather in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Say goodbye to the 70s after today! A big change in our weather pattern for southern Nevada will bring much chillier temperatures to the desert and the chance for heavy rain and mountain snow.

It will be our first rain in nearly two months and we need it, but it may catch people unprepared. Showers could begin as soon as this afternoon’s commute and chances will increase tonight and Wednesday morning, turning heavy at times, quickly producing flooding of streets, washes, and low-lying areas.

Flash flood watches have been issued for much of Arizona and for eastern Clark County starting today at 4 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Rain showers will stay with us through Thursday, but may not be as heavy then.

Our local mountains could also see the first significant snowfall of the season with snow levels dropping to 6,000 feet by Wednesday. Rain and snow could start later today, turning heavier overnight and Wednesday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Spring Mountains from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thursday. There could be as much as 10 to 20 inches of snow above 7500 feet, thanks to the rich moisture in the air.

Our last measurable rainfall was .24″ on September 23 and we have been dry ever since. So check your windshield wipers to make sure they’re in good working condition and slow down on the roads – which could be slippery from accumulated car oil over the past two months and wet from rain at times. The rain should be gone by Friday, but cooler temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs in the low 60s and mornings near 40 degrees.