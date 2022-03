Enjoy the easy sunshine and warmer temps near normal by the afternoon because the windy chilly will return tomorrow. Light winds for the valley today, but the mountains are feeling bumpier breezes and strong gusty winds will take over all areas with the next cold Pacific storm rolls in early Thursday. There will be another chance for much-needed valley showers and mountain snow, too. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the big drop in temps again after a spring-like Wednesday.