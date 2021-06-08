From one extreme to another

The clouds have all disappeared so it’s back to sunny skies today, but the southerly breezes will stick around to keep fire weather dangers in place for another couple of days. South winds will gust to 25 mph or higher through the day and will get even stronger tomorrow as a front passes through the area. And what a difference in temperatures! Highs will drop below normal for several days. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the extra cool numbers and the really hot ones coming back again next week.