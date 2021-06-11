From one extreme to another

Nice sunshine, lighter winds, and cool morning lows in the 60s to start this Friday. Our cool break is coming to an end though as temps get back to normal upper 90s today, then jumping into hotter 100s this weekend. Light southwest winds will likely bring some smoke back into our skies from the wildfire burning southwest of Las Vegas near the Spring Mountains. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a warning of big heat coming back next week!