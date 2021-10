Faboo!-lous weather continues for our Nevada holiday observed today and right into the weekend. Plenty of ghoulish good sunshine again with creepy light breezes for the valley, but freaky bumpy winds along the river. Some ghostly clouds sneak in Saturday night, but Mother Nature will deliver frightfully nice days as we finish October. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says pick some cool costumes for the kids this year!