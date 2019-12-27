Freeway conditions in and out of Las Vegas – 4am 122719

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – *Finally Friday* freeways around Las Vegas aren’t bad, but there are still wet roads all over town, along with standing water in many residential neighborhoods.

Southbound I-15 is still closed at Primm becuase snow and ice have closed the freeway south of there at Mountain Pass in California.

Nevada State Highway 160 – the main road between Pahrump and Las Vegas – is open, but there’s been snow ice and fog along the road, especially near the town of Mountain Springs.

On Mt Charleston, the Nevada Highway Patrol is only allowing 4-wheel drive vehicles or cars with chains on their tires to get up highways 156 (Lee Canyon to the ski area), 157 (Kyle Canyon to the Resort on Mt Charleston) and 158 that gets you between Lee and Kyle Canyons.

**UPDATE** As of 4:30am the intersection of Desert Inn and Durango is back open after the quadruple fatal crash there yesterday evening.