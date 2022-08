Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And flood watches will go into effect by Noon. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details you need before you head outdoors today.