Flooding fears for the weekend

Cloudy skies to start our Friday after more rain and thunderstorms last night. Monsoon moisture funneled into our area will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in our area today through most of the weekend. And some storms could drop very heavy rain again as we’ve seen recently but over more areas. So Flash Flood Watches have been issued for our area starting at Noon. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the wet outlook for the weekend, with a hot turnaround next week.