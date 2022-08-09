LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: The Flood Watch has been EXTENDED through midnight Thursday as more storms are possible again. The atmosphere is so primed for with humidity, heating and deep monsoon moisture, there are thunderstorm chances daily into next week. The pattern hasn’t changed with the upper level high to the east wrapping around moisture to the region. Daytime highs have been steering clear of 100, but we trade the heat for humidity as the sultry weather continues through monsoon season so far.