Flash flood watch issued starting Friday at noon through Saturday night

Debris collects in a flood channel near Nellis Air Force Base after monsoon storms. (Courtesy, Regional Flood Control District)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood watch has been issued beginning at noon Friday and scheduled to expire at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The watch covers a broad area covering Southern Nevada and parts of eastern California and northwest Arizona.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected to develop on Friday and Saturday, and the National Weather Service says they will be capable of producing very high rainfall rates and flash flooding.

In Nevada, the watch covers the Las Vegas valley and Lake Mead Recreation Area, as well as Southern Clark County, the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon, western Clark County, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County, northeast Clark County, the Sheep Range and southern Nye County.

In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, northwest deserts and the northwest plateau are included.

Coverage in southeast California extends to the Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park, the eastern Mojave Desert, eastern Sierra slopes, Owens Valley, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley and the White Mountains.