LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday, Sept. 13 until 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning for central Clark County.

Heavy thunderstorms, rain, and lightning are expected within the area.

As of 10:45 p.m. between .05 and one inch of rain had fallen.

Other locations impacted include Henderson, North Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay, Lake Las Vegas, East Las Vegas Callville Bay Campground, Callville Bay, Las Vegas Bay Campground, Sunrise Mountain, and Frenchman Mountain, according to the NWS-Las Vegas.

As of 10 p.m., the heaviest rain and storms have been in Lincoln County and northeast Clark County in Moapa and Mesquite.