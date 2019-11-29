Flash Flood Warning issued for southern Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — A wet Thanksgiving is leading to dangerous conditions in parts of Clark County. A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for south central Clark County.

Places that could be impacted include Laughlin and Bullhead City. At about 5:30 pm, emergency management reported significant flash flooding with multiple swift water rescues between Laughlin and Needles. Flash flooding is expected to continue or begin shortly in those areas.

The warning is in effect until 8:30 pm.