Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for portion of Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued for northeastern Clark County. Wind gusts up to 72 mph and a 2 inches per hour rain rate have been recorded from a storm celling pushing through the region.

5:30PM WEATHER ALERT: #SevereThunderstormWarning and #FlashFloodWarning issued for NE Clark. 2"/hr rain rate and gusts up to 72 mph recorded from a storm cell pushing through the region#Stormtracker8 #WeatherNow #TeddSaid #MostAccurate pic.twitter.com/Pu9UYivbcx — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) June 30, 2021

As always, the rule is “turn around, don’t drown.” If you see floodwaters, do not attempt to drive through them.

8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo says there will be scattered thunderstorms in our area through tomorrow and isolated Thursday. They will be capable of producing gusty winds, lightning and flash flooding.

Video Courtesy: BJ Moore

Scattered storms today are expected from now until 7 p.m. and will become more widespread through 11 p.m. Stronger storms are possible over Lake Mead and Mesquite.

3:42PM WEATHER*NOW*: Two new cells have developed near Paradise/McCarran and Southern Highlands producing strong wind, lightning and downpours. Reports of hail and rain in Mtns. Edge earlier. See you off the top of our 4PM#WeatherNow #TeddSaid #Stormtracker8 #MostAccurate pic.twitter.com/P7BBqCHFVg — Tedd Florendo (@TeddFlorendo) June 29, 2021

Storms in the mountains are producing 30-40 mph wind gusts, moving west to east through the valley. High humidity and dew points will allow for better chances of storms and downpours through the evening.

Most of the big storm action will occur east of Las Vegas, with passing chances locally, over Lake Mead and east Clark County.

A red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for Lincoln and Nye counties due to the threat of mainly dry thunderstorms that could spark wildfires.

8 News Now will continue to bring you the latest alerts, watches and warnings as the weather progresses.