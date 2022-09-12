LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A flash flood warning is in effect for areas west of the Las Vegas valley until 4:15 p.m. Monday.

Pahrump, Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston, and Sandy Valley are some of the areas that could see thunderstorms producing flash flooding as well as at least 40 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms were moving through southern Nevada from Arizona on Monday morning, spreading showers throughout the Las Vegas valley. The rain was expected to stop for some of the day and return sometime in the late afternoon or early evening.

Rain gauges across the valley showed rain totals ranging from .04 to .20 of an inch by Monday afternoon, NWS reported. Harry Reid International Airport had officially reported .17 of an inch on Monday.

Since June 1, Harry Reid has reported 1.36 inches as monsoon rains tore through the valley.

“Roads will be slick! Don’t get caught off guard. Drive slow & keep your distance,” NWS advised valley drivers.

A flash flood warning also remains in effect until 4:45 for southwestern Mohave county as emergency management in Kingman reported several submerged vehicles and swift water rescues underway.

A flash flood watch will begin Tuesday at 5 a.m. for Las Vegas and most of Clark County and is expected to end Wednesday at 5 a.m. Thunderstorms could bring flooding with heavy rain and runoff during that time.