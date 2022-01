LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Rain this morning brought .06″ of an inch officially for Las Vegas. Although we did see some neighborhoods like College and 95 pick up 0.16″ with the passing rain. We cleared up the skies by midday as the rain moved out with calmer conditions later in the day. NOW all eyes are on the winds that will blow in later in the workweek with possible wind alerts issued.