LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: First day of summer felt like it as temps returned to near normal with a high of 99 today. Increasing clouds from the west overnight combined with monsoon moisture migrating in from the south could bring chances of thunderstorms to the region Wednesday and Thursday. Due to the dry conditions we could mainly see lightning and strong outflow gusts for Wednesday. Highs expected to drop Wednesday due to cloud cover, but should rebound back above average for the weekend before more of the monsoon migrates in next week.