LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: First 80 of the year today as the warming trend continues. We’re on track for our first 90 tomorrow with record breaking temp for a few days before a big weather pattern change occurs next week. The rapid warm up means many people won’t be acclimated to the fast warm up so be sure to stay hydrated. Models are now in better agreement on shower chances for the first part of the week.