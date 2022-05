LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Warmer again for Friday and near average at 86. We’re expecting even hotter temps for the weekend as we could reach our first 100 of the year. Winds are expected to be mainly light for Saturday before they pick up again late weekend. Next week we’ll see a slight cooling trend before a much stronger storm arrives later in the work week that brings more wind and a 10 degree cool down back to the 80s.