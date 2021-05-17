Fingers crossed for more rain today

Starting out with sunshine, just like we did Sunday, and there’s a chance we’ll finish the day with showers and thunderstorms as we did yesterday, too. Highs should be back up to around normal in the upper 80s. Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon for any dark clouds forming which could bring lightning, gusty winds, and even small hail with rain and we certainly need more rain. After today, it’s back to hotter temps in the 90s for a couple of days. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has another big drop in temperatures before the weekend.