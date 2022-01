LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Finally 50s for the high after 3 days only in the 40s. Overnight lows stayed just above freezing as we track a warming trend for the rest of the workweek. Highs will peak above average in the 60s before the weekend as another storm approaches from the coast. However, rain chances remain slim with this latest system and temperatures will still remain pleasant in the high 50s next week.