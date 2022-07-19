LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: 109 the official high today as temps soared above normal for another day. This time monsoon storms backed off from Las Vegas and mainly focused on Arizona again. Upper level high will continue to migrate back west over the area will suppress the monsoon and dry out the region, but it will also bring back dangerous heat. #ExcessiveHeatWatches have been issued for East Clark and Mohave Counties including the Colorado River Valley from Thursday morning through Friday PM. Temps are expected to reach up to 117 in some neighborhoods and come very close to record highs and warm lows.