Feels more like March than May

Sunny, windy, and so much cooler this Tuesday. It feels like we suddenly flipped the calendar back to March as a chilly Pacific storm swirls through Nevada today. A chance of showers and thunderstorms for the mountains later today and even possible showers and gusty winds for the valley tonight. But it’s the very noticeable drop in temps that has got our attention with this system. And Sherry says enjoy the cool break now because her most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the heat returning by Memorial Day.