Clouds are clearing this Friday morning and it’s cold out there. Some northwest breezes are making it feel even chillier and by tonight with clear skies and light winds, it will be downright freezing! Enjoy the warmth of the sun during the day with highs in the 50s this weekend, but the nights will cool off very quickly. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of a freeze warning and another storm coming next week.