Feeling like February again

Blustery and chilly north winds are blowing this morning after a cold front blasted through southern Nevada late yesterday. Very strong winds over 50 mph hit the valley and a few other spots last night, and there could still be those strong gusts along the Colorado River or southern Clark County today, while the other areas stay breezy until sunset. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, too as highs drop back to near 60 degrees. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has more wind coming for our last weekend of February.