Our final couple of June days will be hot ones and we can’t let our guard down today for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Lightning, gusty winds, and a brief heavy downpour could pop up over your neighborhood before this moisture moves east tomorrow. Breezy to gusty winds will help dry out the air as we roll into our Independence Day weekend and Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a nice break in the heat for your 4th of July barbeque.