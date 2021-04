Plenty of sunshine and blue sky for our last Thursday of April. We’ll enjoy lighter north winds today, but we’ll feel the warmer temps as high pressure gets stronger over the west. The heat will ramp up quickly, even flirting with record highs tomorrow and some neighborhoods could see their first 100-degree day of the year! Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast delivers the hot news and tells you how long you’ll need to keep the A/C running.