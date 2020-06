Another sunny and hot one coming for our Tuesday! Temps will climb steadily reaching the century mark or higher by Noon and then keep going. Staying hydrated and out of the heat will keep you healthy, so get your errands done early if you can. Pets, children, and the elderly are best kept indoors during the extremely hot afternoon hours, too. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a lot of these extra-hot days so don't let your guard down yet.