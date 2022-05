Cooler temps have blown into southern Nevada as the winds have turned out of the northwest and thankfully calmed down from the ferocious hurricane-force winds on Sunday. The dust has settled for the most part, but breezes could stir the dust again as winds may reach 30 mph this afternoon. Mild spring days will hang around to start the week, but Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a big heat-up coming by the weekend.