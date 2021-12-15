Extra-cold air has followed the rain

The sun is back, but it’s cold out there! Temps dropped to the 30s this Wednesday morning behind the winter-like storm that brought some much-needed rain to the valley and snow to our mountains. The cold air has followed and will stick around right into our last weekend of fall. Nights will drop to near freezing or below so stay warm and keep those sprinklers set for daytime watering only. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a chance for more showers as winter arrives next week.