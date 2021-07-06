Excessive heat watch starts Wednesday for Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (AP/KLAS) — Metro Las Vegas will be under an excessive heat watch starting Wednesday and running through next Monday evening due to forecasts calling for dangerously hot conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, projected highs in Las Vegas will range from 110 to 115.

The forecast shows the area may tie or set new records for a couple of days in the next week, according to meteorologist Sherry Swensk.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for much of the area, including #LasVegas, beginning Wednesday morning. Beat the heat by staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, & limiting outdoor activities.#VegasWeather #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/sw1RLlN77U — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 6, 2021

Forecasts show lows overnight will dip only to 90 degrees as increased cloud cover late in the week could minimize any potential nighttime relief from the heat.

Due to the potential for heat-related illnesses, the weather service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.