EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING set to expire

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING scheduled to expire at 8 this evening.

We’ve also got hot gusty winds in the afternoon and evening hours today and tomorrow. The breezes are doing a decent job of clearing out the haze that’s been visible throughout the valley, although if gusts top 30mph, we could see areas of dust and sand.

Daytime highs will be slipping back closer to normal with less wind and just a few scattered clouds.

The normal low for this time of year is 82. We’ll be a few degrees either side of that.

There’s no rain in the forecast for the next several days.

