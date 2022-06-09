LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING starts at 10am and is scheduled to run through 8pm Saturday for the Las Vegas area.

For the Lake Mead area, the warning is scheduled to run through 8pm Sunday

Record or near record high temps will be with us until Sunday with overnight lows in the 80s. Some of those lows may also set records for being the warmest ever low temps for those dates.

The near-record temp cycle will be broken by the next round of strong wind which will blow in Sunday with gusts up to 30mph. Afternoon highs will stay above normal at 105 Sunday and 100 Monday

There’s still no rain in the forecast, but we’re keeping our eye on some storms rumbling up from Mexico into Arizona